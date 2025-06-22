Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 796,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.4439 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

