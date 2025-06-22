Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Head to Head Contrast

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -4.71% 17.24% 5.12% Resonate Blends -89.79% N/A -121.01%

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Resonate Blends shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baxter International and Resonate Blends”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $10.64 billion 1.45 -$649.00 million ($1.10) -27.30 Resonate Blends $1.90 million 0.20 -$2.13 million ($0.02) -0.10

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baxter International. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonate Blends, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 3 5 0 2.44 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 0.00

Baxter International presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Baxter International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Baxter International beats Resonate Blends on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

