Bennett Selby Investments LP Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

