Best 5G Stocks To Research – June 19th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy technologies and infrastructure for fifth-generation wireless networks. They typically include network equipment vendors, semiconductor and antenna manufacturers, tower operators and device makers positioning themselves to capitalize on 5G’s high-speed, low-latency capabilities. Investors in 5G stocks seek exposure to the anticipated growth in data traffic, Internet-of-Things applications and next-generation mobile services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.47. 40,540,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,222,521. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,661,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,995. The company has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,705,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Further Reading