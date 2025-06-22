Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – June 20th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Salesforce, and Bank of America are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $321.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,113,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,603,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $179.66 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.97. The stock had a trading volume of 109,335,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,236,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.66. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $209.76. 8,173,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,583,018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.58. 12,937,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,577,412. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.41.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $977.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,002.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.11. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $433.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.29. 3,358,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average of $298.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 17,239,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,704,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

