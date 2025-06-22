Best Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Get alerts:

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Regencell Bioscience, and Diageo are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies domiciled or primarily operating in mainland China or Hong Kong, and they trade on domestic exchanges (such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges) as well as international venues (like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. markets via ADRs). Investing in these stocks provides exposure to China’s economic growth but also entails unique regulatory, currency and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $478.73. 486,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,150. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.28. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,017. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,202.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Shares of RGC traded down $14.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.35. 1,720,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,872. Regencell Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $83.60.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.62. 748,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,339. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.58.

