Best Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, Visa, Mastercard, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $35.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.00. 52,476,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,135,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18,571.20. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $241.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $13.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.33. 16,415,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,282,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $337.76. 6,287,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,441. The stock has a market cap of $487.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.09 and a 200 day moving average of $465.88. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Further Reading