Best Medical Stocks To Research – June 20th

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Gilead Sciences, and Walmart are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $20.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $764.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $779.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $724.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,330,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.88. The firm has a market cap of $276.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,842,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,463,357. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,209,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,678,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901,763. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Read More