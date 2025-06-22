Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

