Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,125 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 418.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $220.46 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. This represents a 71.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,274 shares of company stock worth $69,198,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

