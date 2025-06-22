Blue Trust Inc. Buys 58 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $485.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.14 and a 200 day moving average of $438.70. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.60.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

