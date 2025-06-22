Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $689,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $509.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.42.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.