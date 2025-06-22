Blue Trust Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $3,598,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.