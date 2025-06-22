Blue Trust Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Relx alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Relx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.