Blue Trust Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $163.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.12.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

