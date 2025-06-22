Blue Trust Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after acquiring an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

