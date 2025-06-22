Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $316,228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 35,832.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,917,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dover by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 350.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319,319 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $174.74 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

