Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Centene Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CNC opened at $54.48 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.99 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

