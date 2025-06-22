Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,748 shares of company stock worth $89,478,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $476.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.83. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $493.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

