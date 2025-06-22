Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,494 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after buying an additional 390,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after buying an additional 176,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 959.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after buying an additional 746,758 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.31%.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

