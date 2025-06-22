Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $236.37 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.64 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

