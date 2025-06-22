Brokerages Set Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $22.00

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.