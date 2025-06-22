BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on BXP from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BXP from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BXP from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

BXP Stock Down 0.1%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after buying an additional 222,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BXP during the first quarter valued at $14,737,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in BXP by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 99,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. BXP has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,578.66, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.16.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $865.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.89 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BXP will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. BXP’s payout ratio is presently -19,600.00%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

