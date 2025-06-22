California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

California Resources Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 269.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 68.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 52,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

