Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,604 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,108 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.19 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

