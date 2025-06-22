Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$120.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$110.20 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.60 and a 52 week high of C$119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$107.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.23, for a total transaction of C$708,331.01. Also, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 12,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total transaction of C$1,450,853.25. Insiders have sold a total of 335,099 shares of company stock worth $37,174,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

