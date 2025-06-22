CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) versus Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Head-To-Head Survey

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Equinix 0 3 19 6 3.11

Equinix has a consensus price target of $1,004.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A Equinix $8.75 billion 9.87 $815.00 million $9.62 91.78

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Equinix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 12.82% 22.54% 2.71% Equinix 10.48% 6.96% 2.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equinix beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

