CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTG opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDT Environmental Technology Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter worth $266,000.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

