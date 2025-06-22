Cim LLC Sells 590 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 119,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Envision Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 250,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of AAPL opened at $201.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price target (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.