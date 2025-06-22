CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after purchasing an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CMS Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after purchasing an additional 311,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

