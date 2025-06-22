Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.