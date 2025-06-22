Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 72,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,334 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Corteva by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,460,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 526,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $74.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

