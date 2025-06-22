CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Pentair by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 128.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNR opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

