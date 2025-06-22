CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $521,348,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.39 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

