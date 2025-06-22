CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,611.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $185.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

