Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,072.96. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $226.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.