DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $117.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,445.60. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $2,157,034. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after buying an additional 2,879,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 171.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2,371.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,019 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.