Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 134.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dollar General by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

