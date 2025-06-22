Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $97,424,356.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,099.50. This trade represents a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares in the company, valued at $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock valued at $142,299,357. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 267,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 820,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $24,291,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

