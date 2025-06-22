DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0%

DD stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.