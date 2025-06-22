Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Siren L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.0% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 87,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

