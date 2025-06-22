eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,469.26. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,321 shares of company stock worth $20,606,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

