Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,979,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,154. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

