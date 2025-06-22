Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.47.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $885,886,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $297,947,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.