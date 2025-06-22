Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.47.
Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $885,886,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $297,947,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
