Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Enersys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.45 million. Enersys had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

Insider Transactions at Enersys

In other news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Enersys by 171.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

