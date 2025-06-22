Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 20,356 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 647.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

NYSE:UHS opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

