Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,067,000 after buying an additional 524,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,374,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 591.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $190.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.80. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

