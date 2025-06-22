Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.79 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

