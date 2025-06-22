Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.79 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.