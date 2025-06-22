Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.54% of BlackRock International Dividend ETF worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA BIDD opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.