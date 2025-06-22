Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after acquiring an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

